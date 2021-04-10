Florida Vaccine Updates: Appointments For COVID Vaccine Available At Broward Health

As a supply of the coronavirus vaccine becomes available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to get vaccinated.

Publix is moving its scheduling for the Moderna vaccine and in-home vaccinations will become available for Miami-Dade residents Monday.

Broward Health Vaccine Appointments Available

Broward Health is accepting new appointment requests for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The majority of vaccinations are held at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

The site is open Monday through Friday and averages 1,250 pre-registered patients per day. Anyone 16 years of age or older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. If you are pregnant, breast feeding, receiving chemotherapy or radiation therapy, you must bring a note from you treating physician.

Community members are encouraged to register for an appointment at BrowardHealth.org.

In-home COVID-19 Vaccinations Now Available for

Eligible Residents in Miami-Dade County

In-home vaccinations will be available for Miami-Dade residents, with no out-pocket-costs or insurance required, beginning April 11.

The program is designed to assist county residents who are without transportation, elderly, persons with disabilities or not otherwise able to easily travel to receive a vaccine.

County residents 18 years of age and older who are unable to travel to a vaccination site can register at mymobilevax.com and will receive a call back to schedule their in-home appointment.

City of Miami Gardens Offering COVID-19 Vaccinations at Area Church

The City of Miami Gardens is partnering with the Greater Love Full Gospel Baptist Church to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations on April 11 beginning at 10 a.m.

The vaccinations are open to anyone in Florida 18 years and older and will be available until all shots are administered. The shots are the Johnson & Johnson one shot vaccines.

The church is located at 18200 N.W. 22nd Avenue in Miami Gardens.

Publix Moves Scheduling for Moderna Vaccine to Fridays

Publix announced it will move scheduling for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to Fridays, beginning April 9.

The online reservation system will open every Friday at 7 a.m. for Moderna COVID‑19 vaccinations appointments in Florida for the following week.

The Moderna vaccine is authorized for only those 18 years and older.

Customers with appointments for their second dose of the Moderna vaccine are not impacted by any changes in scheduling opportunities and should arrive at the COVID-19 vaccine check-in area at their scheduled date and time.

Florida to See Sharp Decline in Number of Johnson & Johnson Vaccines Next Week

The state will only get 37,000 doses of the one-time vaccine next week, down from 313,000 provided to Florida this week.

The state see an increase in the Pfizer vaccine, up from 286,000 this week to 293,670 next week. Moderna doses will stay the same with 217,400 being provided.