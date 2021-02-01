Florida Vaccine Updates: Broward City Opening New Site, Patients Missing Calls for Second Dose

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

Across South Florida, health officials are worried that some people may be missing their calls to get their second doses - while one star athlete may be missing time over protocols aimed at keeping players safe.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Lauderhill Opens New Site Monday for Vaccinations

The city will be the latest to open a new site with this one being at John Mullins Park, located at 2000 Northwest 55 Avenue and being open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Monday.

This site is available BY APPOINTMENT ONLY to Lauderhill residents who are 65+ years and older. Vaccination appointments can be scheduled online at lauderhill-fl.gov/covid19.

Florida Health Official Says Patients are Missing Calls to Schedule Second Vaccine Dose

Florida health officials confirmed that those who were turned away from Hard Rock Stadium when they went to receive their second coronavirus vaccine dose on Friday may come back to get the shot.

At a press conference Sunday in Miami Gardens, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health explained that officials had been having difficulties with people not answering their phone to schedule the second dose appointment.

Another major factor causing delays, the spokesperson said, is people showing up hours before their scheduled appointment. Patients should arrive no more than thirty minutes ahead of their time slot, Public Information Officer Mike Jachles said.

Florida Leads Nation in Cases of New COVID Variant: CDC

A more contagious variant of the COVID-19 virus is emerging across the country, and Florida has the highest number of cases the nation in the number of those mutated cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Florida has 125 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, the CDC said in their latest numbers released, which was first identified in Britain last September. California has 113 cases while New York has 42 cases reported.

Miami Heat Say Tyler Herro May Miss Time for COVID Related Issue

The Miami Heat may have another player missing games for virus-related reasons, after second-year guard Tyler Herro revealed that someone who lives with him tested positive for COVID-19.

Herro is listed as questionable on the team’s injury report for Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, that announcement coming Sunday afternoon — less than 24 hours after Herro learned of the positive test and his potential exposure.

The reason the Heat cited for having Herro on the report is the NBA’s health and safety protocols, which only means it is a virus-related reason and does not suggest that he tested positive. Herro was not with the team for practice Sunday.

