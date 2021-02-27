Florida Vaccine Updates: Broward Health Offering Doses to High Risk Patients

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

One of South Florida's largest hospitals will be opening their doors to patients seeking the vaccine that are a lot younger than the state requirement - as long as they meet certain requirements.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Broward Health to Offer Vaccines to High-Risk People Ages 18+

Broward Health announced Friday that it has opened up COVID-19 vaccine appointments for at-risk individuals ages 18 and over.

As of Friday afternoon, all appointments have been filled up, according to a Broward Health spokesperson. It's unclear when exactly the health care system will open up another batch of appointments, but it will most likely be next week.

Patients 18 and over who meet one of the high-risk groups are eligible to get the vaccine by appointment only.

FDA Panel Unanimously Recommends Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

A key Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Friday backed Johnson & Johnson's single-shot coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.

The recommendation is a critical step paving the way to distribute a third preventative treatment in the U.S. next week.

The nonbinding decision, which was adopted 22-0, by the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, comes as the Biden administration works to ramp up the supply of vaccine doses and get Americans vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Slots Filled for Publix Locations Offering Vaccines at Miami-Dade, Broward

Appointments for the coveted COVID-19 vaccine at Publix locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties filled up shortly after opening Friday.

Publix will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine at 136 pharmacies in Miami-Dade and Broward counties beginning March 1. People 65 and over are eligible for a vaccine and could schedule an appointment at publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida. Slots filled up quickly on the online portal after it opened Friday.

The supermarket company announced vaccination appointments will be available at all 730 pharmacies in the state. The online reservation system typically opens every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning, but appointments may not be available in every county during every scheduling opportunity.