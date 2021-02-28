Florida Vaccine Updates: CVS Openings Remain, Broward Health Offers Doses to High Risk Patients

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

One of South Florida's largest hospitals will be opening their doors to patients seeking the vaccine that are a lot younger than the state requirement - as long as they meet certain requirements.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Slots Remain Open at CVS Locations in South Florida

Days after it was announced that locations in South Florida - in both Miami-Dade and Broward - would be offering the vaccine, slots remain open at CVS locations in the area.

To register for an appointment, click on this link to see locations with openings.

Seniors Getting Vaccinated at Chen Medical Centers

Up to 1,100 pre-scheduled COVID-19 vaccinations will be safely administered Saturday at the two newest centers in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The events, held at 2230 Northwest 95th Street in Miami and 3460 North Andrews Avenue in Oakland Park, is part of a strategic and multifaceted alliance with the Florida Department of Health to better protect thousands of seniors in underserved neighborhoods from the coronavirus pandemic.

Broward Health to Offer Vaccines to High-Risk People Ages 18+

Broward Health announced Friday that it has opened up COVID-19 vaccine appointments for at-risk individuals ages 18 and over.

As of Friday afternoon, all appointments have been filled up, according to a Broward Health spokesperson. It's unclear when exactly the health care system will open up another batch of appointments, but it will most likely be next week.

Patients 18 and over who meet one of the high-risk groups are eligible to get the vaccine by appointment only.

FDA Panel Unanimously Recommends Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

A key Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Friday backed Johnson & Johnson's single-shot coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.

The recommendation is a critical step paving the way to distribute a third preventative treatment in the U.S. next week.

The nonbinding decision, which was adopted 22-0, by the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, comes as the Biden administration works to ramp up the supply of vaccine doses and get Americans vaccinated as quickly as possible.