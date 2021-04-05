Florida Vaccine Updates: Eligibility Age Lowers to 18 and Older, J&J Vaccine Coming to FEMA Site

As a supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

All adults across the state of Florida will get a chance to get vaccinated starting Monday while the state will see a switch from multi-dose vaccines to Johnson & Johnson vaccines at specific sites this week.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Florida Expanding Vaccine Eligibility to Adults 18 and Older Starting Monday

All adults over the age of 18 in the state of Florida will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday - while some teenagers will also have access.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the eligibility move last month, lowering the age to 40 and older last Monday and lowering it even further to 18 and older starting April 5th.

On Monday, anyone ages 16 and 17 will be able to receive a vaccine for that one day at the FEMA site located at Miami-Dade College. At the Hard Rock Stadium Division of Emergency Management’s site, anyone ages 16 and over may receive a COVID vaccine starting Monday.

In order to receive the vaccine, the teen must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and show proof that the person is in fact a parent or legal guardian with either a birth certificate or court document.

Federally-Supported Vaccination Sites in Florida Shifting From Pfizer to J&J Shots

Federally-supported vaccination sites in Florida will transition to administrating the Johnson & Johnson one-dose shot next week.

"The state has been able to make this change as it receives an increased allocation of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine this week," a press release read.

Starting Tuesday, April 6, the Pfizer vaccine will no longer be available at the sites in Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and Miami.