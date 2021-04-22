Florida Vaccine Updates: Final Day for FIU's ‘Vaccine Bus', Jackson Health to End Public Program

One major university in South Florida will hold the final day of their vaccination event while a major hospital system is putting an end their public program giving out doses.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Pop-Up Site Opens in Miami Lakes on Thursday

The site will be opening at 9 a.m. and is located at Royal Oaks Park, located at 16500 NW 87th Avenue.

It is one of three sites open in the city. Officials have not said how long the site will remain open at that location.

FIU, Florida Department of Health Bring Vaccine Bus to Campus for Final Day

The bus, a partnership between the school and the state, will be located in the northeast corner of campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The vaccine bus will offer the Pfizer vaccine on a first come first served basis. In addition, a limited allotment of vaccines will be available at the bus for FIU students, faculty and staff age 18 or older, or those 16 and older accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The health department vaccine bus will return to administer second doses the week of May 11.

Homestead Walk-Up Event Starts Thursday

The city, in coordination with the Florida Department of Emergency Management, will hold the event at the FOP Lodge at Harris Field, located at 675 North Homestead Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Thursday and running through Saturday.

400 vaccinations will be administered and no appointment is necessary. Florida residents ages 18 and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine and a second dose will be scheduled.

Jackson Health System Announces Plans to End Public Vaccination Program

After nearly five months of vaccinating the community in Miami-Dade County against COVID-19, Jackson Health System announced Wednesday that it is planning to end its public vaccination program.

As access to shots increases throughout the county and the demand in appointments at Jackson’s three vaccination sites decreases, Jackson said it will stop providing first shots to the public after April 30.

However, anyone who receives a first shot at Jackson is guaranteed a second dose, with those appointments continuing until May 21 at their three vaccine locations: Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center, Jackson South Medical Center, and North Dade Health Center.

