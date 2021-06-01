Florida Vaccine Updates: Final Day of Pfizer Doses Distributed at Broward High Schools

One county in South Florida will be ending a week long event where doses of the Pfizer vaccine were distributed at high school campuses across the district.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Broward County Enters Final Day of Administering Second Doses of Pfizer Vaccines at High Schools

The partnership between the Florida Department of Health-Broward County and the Broward County Public Schools is providing the second round of free, voluntary Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to students, staff and their families ages 12 and up at all public high schools and participating charter high schools in the county.

Students younger than18 years of age can be vaccinated without a parent or guardian present if they bring a consent form signed by a parent or guardian with them to the event. The event started May 25th. For a list of locations, click on this link.

PortMiami Vaccination Site To Open Until Saturday, June 19

The vaccination site at PortMiami, located in Cruise Terminal J, will close Saturday, June 19.

The site is open to the public and is also administering Pfizer vaccines to children 12 and older. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and a birth certificate is required for inoculation for anyone under 18.

The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

State-Supported Sites in Miami-Dade, Broward to End COVID-19 Vaccinations by June 25

Broward County announced last week that the four sites would be transitioning out of state control within the coming weeks.

Broward College's north campus in Coconut Creek and Vizcaya Park will transition on June 18th, while Port Everglades will change control on June 20th and Torres Park in Lauderdale Lakes will transition on June 25th.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade also announced it will be ending COVID-19 vaccinations at all of the county's state-supported sites by June 25, officials said Thursday.

A list of vaccine sites remaining open can be found by clicking on this link.