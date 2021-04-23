Florida Vaccine Updates: Health Care Providers Start to Cease Dosage Distribution

As the vaccine distribution continues for all adults over the age of 18 in the state of Florida, several providers across South Florida will begin to stop providing doses in the coming days.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Broward Health to Suspend Community Vaccinations Friday

The decision comes after the health provider distributed more than 100,000 doses of the vaccine, saying the move came due to recent low demand.

"It has been our great privilege to serve our community these past months, and we are grateful for the numerous ways in which local businesses, public officials and you, our neighbors, have supported our efforts throughout the pandemic," the provider said in a statement, adding those currently scheduled for vaccinations would remain.

Homestead Walk-Up Event Starts Continues Friday

The city, in coordination with the Florida Department of Emergency Management, will hold the event at the FOP Lodge at Harris Field, located at 675 North Homestead Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. running through Saturday.

400 vaccinations will be administered and no appointment is necessary. Florida residents ages 18 and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine and a second dose will be scheduled.

Uber to Offer Free Rides to Vaccination Sites in Miami-Dade

Uber is offering free rides to vaccination sites in Miami-Dade County.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Thursday the company donated 20,000 free rides.

Look for details at miamidade.gov/vaccine.