Florida Vaccine Updates: Hialeah Gardens Holding Free Event, MDC Site Closing Next Week

One city in Miami-Dade County will be giving away free doses of the Pfizer vaccine in Wednesday while students in the county will soon be able to decide if they want to get rid of their protective face masks.

City of Hialeah Gardens Offering Free Pfizer Vaccines Wednesday

The city is offering free Pfizer vaccinations on Wednesday, May 19th at the Westland Gardens Park Banquet Facility located at 13501 NW 107 Avenue in Hialeah Gardens.

Vaccinations will begin at 8:00 a.m., while supplies last for anyone ages 12 and older. No appointment is required.

Residents seeking a vaccine must provide a Florida ID or driver’s license and a screening and consent form must also be completed by all participants.

Vaccination Site at Miami Dade College to Close

The vaccination site at Miami Dade College will close May 25.

The site, operated by the State of Florida and supported by FEMA, is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“The centers were established in locations accessible to socially vulnerable populations and they were successful in their mission. Now, FEMA will continue to support the State of Florida and local communities with resources as they reach deeper into communities," said Gracia Szczech, FEMA Region IV Administrator.

Face Masks Optional Outdoors at Miami-Dade Public Schools for Remainder of School Year

Face masks will be optional for Miami-Dade County Public Schools students when outdoors and socially distanced for the remainder of the school year and during summer activities.

A district public health task force made the decision Tuesday in light of the CDC's new relaxed mask-wearing guidance for people who are fully vaccinated.

Wearing face masks indoors is still mandatory. The district may revisit that policy in time for summer school.