Florida Vaccine Updates: Hialeah Gardens to Offer Free Pfizer Shots Wednesday

In South Florida on Wednesday, anyone ages 12 and older looking to get vaccinated may get a free Pfizer shot at the Westland Gardens Park Banquet Facility in Hialeah Gardens while supplies last.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

City of Hialeah Gardens Offering Free Pfizer Vaccines Wednesday

The City of Hialeah Gardens is offering free Pfizer vaccinations on Wednesday, May 19th at the Westland Gardens Park Banquet Facility located at 13501 NW 107 Avenue in Hialeah Gardens.

Vaccinations will begin at 8:00 a.m., while supplies last for anyone ages 12 and older. No appointment is required.

Residents seeking a vaccine must provide a Florida ID or driver’s license and a screening and consent form must also be completed by all participants.

UM Health, DiMaggio Children's Hospital Begin Vaccinating Children Ages 12+ Monday

Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood will begin vaccinating children ages 12-15 with the Pfizer vaccine by appointment only. Appointments are open through Centralized Scheduling at 954-276-4340 or via MyChart.

UHealth will provide free vaccinations to uninsured and underprivileged children starting Monday, May 17th from 9 a.m. to noon at the following locations:

May 17th - Visitation Catholic Church (100 NE 191st St, Miami)

May 18th - Center for Haitian Studies (8260 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami)

May 19th - Air Base K-8 Center (12829 SW 272nd Street, Homestead)

May 21st - Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church (11691 NW 25th Street, Doral)

May 22nd - Little Havana Health Fair (434 SW 3rd Avenue, Miami)

Appointments can be schedule at 305-243-6407 and walk-ins are also welcomed.

