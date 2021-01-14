Florida Vaccine Updates: High Demand in South Florida; Miami Mayor Wants Priority Going to Residents

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

New locations are opening up at larger venues across Miami-Dade and Broward counties while the state's largest grocery store is expanding its program to get the vaccine to those in need across Florida's panhandle.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Miami Mayor Wants Covid Vaccine Priority Going to City Residents

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is pushing for priority for the COVID-19 vaccine to go to residents of the city first.

Suarez introduced a pocket item at Thursday's commission meeting asking for the city manager's office and the city lawyer to take all legal steps to prevent non-residents from receiving the vaccine before the elderly population and the general population of the city.

In a statement, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told NBC 6 that she is considering ways to prioritize local residents.

High Vaccine Demand in South Florida

As Miami-Dade County prepares to open a new vaccination site at Zoo Miami, health officials are concerned that residents are mistaking site openings as a sign of increased shipments of the vaccine.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava acknowledged that the number of doses they have to administer does not meet the current demand for the vaccine.

"For this week, we received less than the week before. So that was discouraging because we want more. So of course we're competing with all parts of the state for this vaccine," she said Wednesday.

Miami-Dade County is asking seniors and family members of seniors to keep a close eye on the county's social media accounts - particularly Twitter - for updates on when appointments become available.

New COVID-19 Vaccination Site to Open at Zoo Miami

Another COVID-19 vaccination site in Miami-Dade is set to open at Zoo Miami, the county's mayor announced Wednesday.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the Zoo Miami site will open this week and will exclusively perform vaccinations, with no coronavirus testing.

"We need more sites, we need more vaccines," Levine Cava said. "The demand is phenomenal."

The 2,000 vaccination appointments at Tropical Park were taken minutes after they became available on Monday.

Memorial Healthcare Offering Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines, But Appointments Currently Full

South Florida's Memorial Healthcare System announced Wednesday that they have received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and are awaiting the next shipment of vaccines to reopen appointments.

Memorial Regional Hospital was one of five in the state to receive the initial doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in December.

The hospital system had a message on its website Wednesday that said all vaccine appointments have been filled but they will be reopened when they receive the next vaccine shipment.

Florida Confirms Nearly 14,000 New COVID-19 Cases Wednesday, 174 Additional Deaths

Florida added nearly 14,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as the state's death toll increased by more than 170.

The 13,990 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,517,471 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 169 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 23,396.

Broward Health Opens Vaccine Site at Inter Miami Stadium in Fort Lauderdale

A new COVID-19 vaccination site has opened at Inter Miami's stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Broward Health was partnering with the team and the City of Fort Lauderdale to begin vaccinations at Inter Miami CF Stadium at Lockhart Park on Tuesday.

The site will be open Monday through Friday and expects to vaccinate up to 500 pre-registered patients a day. Officials said they hope to increase that to 1,000 per day in the future.

Florida Expanding Publix COVID Vaccinations to More Pharmacies

Florida is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination partnership with Publix into more pharmacies in the Panhandle and other counties.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that 18 more Publix pharmacies in Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Escambia counties will begin taking vaccination reservations on Wednesday and will be putting shots in arms on Thursday.

On Wednesday, DeSantis announced 56 more stories in five counties - Duval, Flagler, St. Johns and Volusia in Northeast Florida along with Collier County in Southwest Florida - would begin taking appointments in the coming days.

DeSantis announced the partnership with Publix last week, with vaccinations beginning last Thursday at 22 pharmacies in Marion, Hernando and Citrus counties.

‘We're Not Doing Any Tourists' at Vaccine Sites: Florida Gov. DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is continuing to prioritize seniors for the COVID-19 vaccine but said the state isn't making them available to tourists.

DeSantis held a news conference at The Villages Tuesday morning to give an update on the state's vaccination progress.

"We have people all over the country, because we put seniors first and because people actually see shots going in arms, you have literally people all over the world and all over the country calling here to see," DeSantis said. "We're not doing that, we're not doing it for tourists, we're not doing it for interlopers."

An NBC 6 Investigation last week found the website for the Florida Department of Health does not list a residency requirement for the vaccine.