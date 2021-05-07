Florida Vaccine Updates: Homestead Begins Two Day Pop-Up Event Friday

In one South Florida city, a pop-up event will take place allowing residents the chance to get vaccinated for the first time.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Vaccine Event Being Held at Mexico Consulate in Miami

The event will take place Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the office of the Consulate General of Mexico, located at 1399 S.W. 1st Avenue.

No appointment is required and doses of the Moderna vaccine will be distributed.

Homestead Announces Pop-Up Vaccination Events

Friday and Saturday

The city of Homestead is offering two walk-up vaccination events for Florida residents 18 years of age and older.

The first event will take place Friday from 10am – 6pm at the Phichol Williams Community Center, 951 SW 4th Street. The second event will take place Saturday from 10am – 6pm at J.D. Redd Park, 550 Homestead Boulevard.

Appointments are not needed. The vaccine being offered is the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine. Individuals must provide identification, but proof of Florida residency is not required.

Tradewinds Park Vaccine Site Permanently Closes Thursday

The site in Coconut Creek will be ending its service of giving doses of the vaccine as of Thursday. Anyone who received their first shit at the site is asked to visit other locations in Broward County for their second dose.

Click here for a list of vaccine locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties

Nova Southeastern University Dropping COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Students, Staff

Nova Southeastern University is no longer mandating that staff and students be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for the fall semester.

In a statement Wednesday, the university said its requirement for vaccinations will no longer be in effect due to a Florida law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and set to go into effect on July 1 that bans businesses from requiring vaccinations.