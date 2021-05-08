Florida Vaccine Updates: Homestead Offers Pop-Up Event Saturday, 3 Vaccine Sites to Open in Miami-Dade

In one South Florida city, a pop-up event will take place allowing residents the chance to get vaccinated for the first time.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Homestead Announces Pop-Up Vaccination Events

Friday and Saturday

The city of Homestead is offering two walk-up vaccination events for Florida residents 18 years of age and older.

The first event will take place Friday from 10am – 6pm at the Phichol Williams Community Center, 951 SW 4th Street. The second event will take place Saturday from 10am – 6pm at J.D. Redd Park, 550 Homestead Boulevard.

Appointments are not needed. The vaccine being offered is the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine. Individuals must provide identification, but proof of Florida residency is not required.

Miami-Dade County Opening Three Vaccine Locations Next Week

The sites will be open on specific dates through a partnership with the Florida Department of Health:

Health District Center, 1350 NW 14th Street (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday)

Little Haiti Clinic, 300 NE 80th Terrace (Monday, Wednesday and Friday)

West Perrine Clinic, 18255 Homestead Avenue (Monday-Friday)

Pfizer vaccine doses will be distributed and everyone ages 16 and older are eligible.

Nova Southeastern University Dropping COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Students, Staff

Nova Southeastern University is no longer mandating that staff and students be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for the fall semester.

In a statement Wednesday, the university said its requirement for vaccinations will no longer be in effect due to a Florida law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and set to go into effect on July 1 that bans businesses from requiring vaccinations.