Florida Vaccine Updates: Homestead to Offer New Vaccination Events at Harris Field

Across South Florida, various locations have already opened or will be opening their doors over the course of this week to allow residents to get the needed doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Homestead To Hold New Vaccination Events at Harris Field

The City of Homestead will be offering second-dose Pfizer vaccination events at the FOP Lodge at Harris Field.

The event, located at 675 N Homestead Blvd in Homestead, will take place Thursday May 13 through Saturday, May15 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily.

Each day, there will also be 100 Johnson & Johnson vaccines available for individuals ages 18 and older who have not yet been vaccinated.

No appointment is necessary for either the Pfizer second dose or Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccines.

Anyone looking to be vaccinated must provide identification, but proof of Florida residency is not required. Click here for more information.

Miami-Dade County Opens New Vaccination Site at Dolphin Mall

The new site is located in the valet area near Cheesecake Factory at Dolphin Mall, 11401 NW 12 Street.

It is administering first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Appointments are not required but you are encouraged to pre-register online or by calling 305-614-2014 to save time on-site.

Publix Now Accepting Walk-Ins for COVID Vaccine

The supermarket giant is allowing anyone across the state of Florida who is eligible to get the vaccine by walking into their stories across the state with an appointment.

For more information and to make an appointment, click on this link.

Miami-Dade County Opening Three Vaccine Locations This Week

The sites will be open on specific dates through a partnership with the Florida Department of Health:

Health District Center, 1350 NW 14th Street (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday)

Little Haiti Clinic, 300 NE 80th Terrace (Monday, Wednesday and Friday)

West Perrine Clinic, 18255 Homestead Avenue (Monday-Friday)

Pfizer vaccine doses will be distributed and everyone ages 16 and older are eligible.

Click here for a list of vaccine locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties

Over 80 Percent of Miami-Dade Seniors Have Received First Dose of Vaccine: Mayor

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava posted on social media the latest numbers from the county Tuesday, including over 55 percent of all residents 16 and older having received their first dose.