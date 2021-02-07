Florida Vaccine Updates: Hundreds Vaccinated in Miami But Frustrations Continue

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

A weekend event in the city of Miami got hundreds of people the needed vaccine, but it also came with frustration that seems to be taking place at multiple stops across the area.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Hundreds of Seniors Get Vaccinated in Miami, But Frustrations Continue

Frustrations continued Saturday for seniors waiting to get the COVID-19 vaccine. When Betsy Escalona got word that another 500 vaccines were ready, there was a sigh of relief.

She made an appointment and showed up at San Juan Bosco Catholic Church in Miami Saturday. However, she says getting to this point has not been easy.

Many people were turned away Saturday because they did not have an appointment. An organizer told NBC 6 there was misinformation about walk-ins being accepted.

Florida Adds 7,400 New COVID-19 Cases, Reports 142 More Virus Deaths Saturday

Florida reported more than 7,400 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by 142.

The 7,486 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,771,359 since the outbreak began.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.25% Saturday, an increase from Friday's 5.8%.

Mission to Vaccinate Holocaust Survivors Continues in Miami-Dade County

Nearly 1,000 Holocaust survivors received their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in South Florida over the past few days.

First responders began administering the vaccine in the tri-county area on Thursday and were continuing in Broward County and Miami-Dade on Friday.

Florida's Department of Emergency Management and Department of Health made the special mission possible by identifying hundreds of survivors who live locally.

💉 ICYMI: This week, the state began a pilot program to vaccinate homebound seniors in Florida. The state has set aside 1,500 doses for this effort. The pilot program is beginning with the vaccination of 750 Holocaust survivors.



➡️ Learn more - https://t.co/dF6J5d5AaJ pic.twitter.com/xVN1DZz6kc — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) February 6, 2021

