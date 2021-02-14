Florida Vaccine Updates: Ineligible Patients Get Vaccine Appointments in Miami-Dade

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

In one South Florida county, hundreds of residents got their vaccine appointments recently - despite the fact that they were ineligible to get such doses while others desperately wait to get their own shots of the sought vaccine.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Over 400 Vaccine Appointments Offered to Ineligible Patients by Mistake in Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade County offered more than 400 vaccination appointments to people ineligible for the shot, adding to the frustration many South Floridians have felt as they struggle to secure a dose.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that the vendor which handles vaccine appointments, Nomi Health, was to blame for the mishap.

On Thursday, the county's vaccination portal sent out 430 invitations to people under 65 to schedule appointments. But only healthcare workers or those ages 65 and older currently qualify.

Publix to Expand Sign-Ups for Vaccine Doses Monday

The supermarket will now have sign-ups for the vaccine on Mondays as well as Wednesday and Fridays starting February 15th. Residents can go to Publix.com/covid-vaccine for more information and to sign up.

The state has expanded their partnership with Publix to nearly 600 stores in 41 counties across the state - including Palm Beach County and two locations in Monroe - but have not announced doses at stores in Miami-Dade or Broward.

First Responders Have Mixed Feelings about COVID-19 Vaccine, UM Study Finds

A study conducted at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine has found that first responders have mixed feelings about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Of the nearly 3,200 firefighters and emergency medical service workers that were sampled in the study, 24.2% said they felt unsure about the vaccine, while 27.6% reported "low acceptability."

48.2% of sample respondents expressed "high acceptability" of the vaccine.

