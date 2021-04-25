Florida Vaccine Updates: J&J Shots Coming Back to Federally-Supported Sites Sunday

As the vaccine distribution continues for all adults over the age of 18 in the state of Florida, several providers across South Florida will begin to stop providing doses in the coming days.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

J&J Shots Coming Back to Federally-Supported Vaccination Sites

Federally-supported vaccination sites in the state of Florida will resume administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting April 25th.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said sites will open at 7 a.m. and will have the capacity to administer 3,000 doses of the vaccine every day.

The announcement comes after officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration lifted an 11-day pause on Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot Friday. Scientific advisers to the CDC decided the vaccine's benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot.

Miami HEAT To Hold Vaccination Event For Residents 16+

The Miami HEAT will host a COVID-19 vaccination event at the American Airlines Arena for Florida residents aged 16+ on Thursday, April 29th between 11a.m. and 4 p.m. The event will be facilitated by Walmart pharmacists, who will be prepared to administer up to 400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Those interested in participating MUST schedule an appointment by calling 1-833-886-0023 and selecting Option 4 – "All Other Locations" and specify the "The Miami HEAT Event" before 10pm on Wednesday, April 28th.

Florida residents under the age of 18 must be accompanied by their legal guardian. All participants must complete COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent forms.

A second event will take place on May 20th to administer the second dose.

Uber to Offer Free Rides to Vaccination Sites in Miami-Dade

Uber is offering free rides to vaccination sites in Miami-Dade County.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Thursday the company donated 20,000 free rides.

Look for details at miamidade.gov/vaccine.