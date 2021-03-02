Florida Vaccine Updates: Johnson & Johnson Doses Soon Coming, Criteria Expanded Across State

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

The state will soon be expanding who can possibly get their first doses of the much sought after virus while the just approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine will soon be making its way to the Sunshine State.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Johnson & Johnson Vaccines Coming to Florida as State Expands Vaccines to Some Law Enforcement and Teachers

Florida could receive up to 175,000 doses of the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week, as the state would be expanding vaccinations to include some law enforcement and teachers, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Speaking at a Monday morning news conference in Tallahassee, DeSantis said it wasn't yet confirmed that the new J&J doses would arrive this week.

Boxes of the new J&J vaccine began shipping out Sunday night after the FDA approved its use. The FDA said J&J’s vaccine offers strong protection against serious illness, hospitalizations and death.

‘Extremely Vulnerable' People Under 65 Can Receive COVID-19 Vaccines at Pharmacies, Doctor Offices

People under the age of 65 with "at-risk" medical conditions are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the state of Florida, according to an executive order issued Friday by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The executive order states that doctors, registered nurses and pharmacists may vaccinate people "determined by a physician to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19."

This means that anyone who has a high-risk medical condition can receive a coveted shot, but not at a state or county-run site. Doctor offices and participating pharmacies like those at Publix, Walmart and Winn Dixie are authorized to inoculate "at risk" patients.

Vaccines, Herd Immunity, Deaths: A Look at COVID-19 in Florida One Year Later

The coronavirus arrived in Florida on March 1, 2020. That day, instead of celebrating the first day of spring, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a public health emergency after the first “presumptive positive” cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state.

Over the course of 365 days, the coronavirus has created an unprecedented “new normal” for Floridians and the rest of the world.

From shutdowns and mask mandates to testing and vaccines, click here a look at the state of COVID-19 in Florida, exactly one year later.