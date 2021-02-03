Florida Vaccine Updates: Local Churches Giving Dosages, Commission Wants Hospitality Workers Vaccinated

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

One South Florida county commission is hoping the state will begin to allow certain workers to be the next in line to get their doses - while several places of worship will be giving out vaccine dosages to those who register in the coming days.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

South Florida Houses of Worship to Give Vaccinations This Week

Tuesday, Florida's Department of Emergency Management and the Department of Health announces that two locations in South Florida will be administering the vaccine in the coming days with 500 doses at each location.

The two locations - St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church in Miramar and First Baptist Church of Piney Grove in Fort Lauderdale - have already filled their appointments and walk-ups will not be accepted.

Publix Opening Online Vaccination Registration Wednesday to Entire State

The supermarket giant has been giving vaccinations at locations across the state and opened the website at 6 a.m. Wednesday at publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida. Appointments are required at all locations.

Currently, no Publix locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are offering the vaccines but all locations in Palm Beach County and two locations in Monroe County - Key West and Islamorada - are available.

Miami-Dade Commission Urges Governor to Add Hospitality Workers, Teachers, More to Vaccine Priority List

In a mostly symbolic move, Miami-Dade County commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to urge the governor to include hotel, restaurant, and home health care workers in the next round of COVID-19 vaccines.

The county's list also includes teachers, jail guards, police and child care workers.

“There is no question that if someone visits Miami-Dade County and they go into a hotel and a restaurant and they get infected, then it goes against the economic development of our county," Commissioner Rebeca Sosa said.

It's unlikely Gov. Ron DeSantis, who hasn’t given local leaders the power to enforce COVID-19 restrictions, will allow them to determine who's next in line for a vaccine.

