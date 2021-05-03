Florida Vaccine Updates: Local Health Care Center Accepting Walk-Ins This Week

Across South Florida, one local health care provider will be accepting walk-ins for the COVID vaccine this week while another major site is cutting ties with the Pfizer vaccine in the coming days.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Holy Cross Health COVID-19 Vaccine Center Accepting Walk-ins

Holy Cross Health COVID-19 Vaccine Center is accepting walk-ins for Pfizer vaccines to those 16 and older Monday - Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 4701 N. Federal Highway, Building C in Fort Lauderdale.

Vaccine consent forms can be filled out in advance. Appointments for second doses are scheduled after the first dose is received, however second doses require an appointment. Eligible minors must be accompanied by a parent and supply proof of age.

Appointments also are available weekdays from 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Drop off the vaccine consent form in the drop box located on the south side of the Vaccine Center and you will be called for an appointment.

MDC Site to Stop Administering 1st Dose of Pfizer Vaccine

Miami-Dade College North will stop administering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine after May 4th.

Next Tuesday will be the last day for people to get the first dose of the two-shot vaccine. Johnson & Johnson vaccines and second shots of the Pfizer vaccine will continue through the end of May.