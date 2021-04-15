Florida Vaccine Updates: Local Health System Helping Those Affected by J&J Pause

As a supply of the coronavirus vaccine becomes available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to get vaccinated.

One of the largest systems will be helping those affected by the pause in Johnson & Johnson doses while the state will see a larger number of doses next week of the other two leading providers.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Broward Health Offers Vaccine Appointments To Those Affected By Pause of J&J Vaccine

For anyone affected by the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Broward Health is encouraging community members to call 954-756-6500 to register for COVID vaccination appointments, many of which are available same day and throughout the week.

Guests can also click here and fill out the online request form.

Broward Health’s vaccination sites have virtually no wait time, as patients are typically in and out in 45 minutes, including observation.

Pfizer, Moderna Increasing Doses Shipped to Florida Next Week

Both vaccine makers will be increasing the number of doses shipped to the state next week, with Pfizer increasing their doses to 314,730 and Moderna increasing their shipment to 234,500 doses.

Johnson & Johnson has not said if they would be shipping doses to the state next week amid the pause placed due to rare complications in some who have received the vaccine.

Advocates Call for Easing Residency Requirements to Boost Access to Vaccine

Advocates are calling for the governor to ease proof of residency requirements so those who are undocumented won’t be left out of the vaccine process.

Click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Steve Litz.