Florida Vaccine Updates: Jackson Health to Begin Expanding Vaccinations, Local Police May Get Doses

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

Residents in one South Florida city will be getting a chance to get the sought after doses while one family is sharing their love after being apart from their loved ones while waiting for the vaccine.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

DeSantis May Issue Order Allowing Police to Get Vaccine: Sources

Gov. Ron DeSantis may act soon to get COVID-19 vaccine shots into the arms of law enforcement officers, sources told NBC 6.

On Friday, Miami-Dade announced that the federal government will be providing 2,000 vaccines a day at Miami-Dade College North and another 1,000 with a mobile van. Sources told NBC 6 DeSantis may be issuing an executive order allowing some of the additional shots to go to police.

As of Monday, of the 565 Miami-Dade officers that have tested positive for COVID-19, 37 of them still are not back at work.

Miami's Jackson Health Expanding COVID Vaccination With Specific Conditions

Miami's Jackson Health System is expanding their COVID-19 vaccination program to people 55 and older with specific medical conditions starting Tuesday.

CEO Carlos Migoya announced Friday the health system identified certain conditions that are associated with the most serious risks of COVID-19, and will begin offering vaccines to Florida residents who have the conditions.

Jackson Health has not said when the new slots would open to the public.

State Set to Receive Over 400k Doses This Week

Florida is set to receive over 400,000 doses, not including last week’s delivery from Moderna that was delayed because of the frigid winter weather.

Miami-Dade and Broward counties are getting about 18% of the delivery, which includes enough of a supply for two community pods — one in each county. A decision on where those two pods will go in both counties is expected this week.

‘A Great Feeling': Grandparents Reunite With Family After Getting Vaccine

It’s been a year since many grandparents haven't been able to hug or kiss their grandchildren after social distancing rules were put in place to lower the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Now that the vaccine is out, one South Florida family has reunited.

October 2019 was one of the last times Sesha and Vijaya Komanduri got to be close to their grandchildren before the pandemic. Sesha Komanduri told NBC 6 that on Feb. 3, both he and his wife got their second vaccine shot, and Sunday they got to hug their grandchildren. To hear about that emotional moment, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Derrick Lewis.