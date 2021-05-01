Florida Vaccine Updates: Holy Cross Health Accepting Walk-ins, MDC North to Stop Administering 1st Dose of Pfizer Shot

One county in South Florida will be changing policy when it comes to who can get vaccines and make it easier for everyone to get a vaccine just by going to one of three locations.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Holy Cross Health COVID-19 Vaccine Center Accepting Walk-ins

Holy Cross Health COVID-19 Vaccine Center is accepting walk-ins for Pfizer vaccines to those 16 and older Monday - Friday between 9 am and 1 pm at 4701 N. Federal Highway, Building C, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308.

Vaccine consent forms can be filled out in advance. Appointments for second doses are scheduled after the first dose is received, however second doses require an appointment.

Eligible minors must be accompanied by a parent and supply proof of age.

Appointments also are available weekdays from 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Drop off the vaccine consent form in the drop box located on the south side of the Vaccine Center and you will be called for an appointment.

MDC North to Stop Administering 1st Dose of Pfizer Vaccine

Miami-Dade College North will stop administering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine after May 4th.

Next Tuesday will be the last day for people to get the first dose of the two-shot vaccine. Johnson & Johnson vaccines and second shots of the Pfizer vaccine will continue through the end of May.

Florida Eliminates Proof of Residency Requirement at State, Federal Supported Sites

The move, effective Thursday, also expands vaccine access and eligibility to "any individual who is present in Florida for the purpose of providing goods or services for the benefit of residents and visitors of the state," according to a statement released from the Florida Department of Health.

Florida's Surgeon General, Dr. Scott Rivkees, said several factors were considered when issuing the latest public health advisory.

Miami-Dade Officially Eliminated Appointment Requirements at County Sites

Starting Thursday, the county will not require appointments at its three drive-thru sites - Tropical Park, Zoo Miami and the Homestead Sports Complex - and will accept walk-ups.

"I'm proud that Miami-Dade County was one of the first communities in the country to develop an online pre-registration system to help fairly allocate vaccine appointments when supply was extremely limited," Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement. "Now, more than 1.2 million residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and we are making it as easy as possible to get a vaccine while expanding our outreach and education efforts to make sure no communities are left behind."