Florida Vaccine Updates: Miami-Dade Launches Pre-Registration Site, Mission to Vaccinate Holocaust Survivors

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

One South Florida county has launched a new way for residents to be able to sign up for registration in order to get vaccinated - while the goal has been set to get one group that suffered so much decades ago the vaccine in an effort to avoid more sorrow.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Miami-Dade County Launches Pre-Registration Vaccination Website

Miami-Dade County has launched a website where seniors can sign up to be notified when a vaccine dose is available for them.

To sign up, users must plug in their name, address, email, phone number, and date of birth at this website.

People who register will be notified by phone or email when a dose becomes available.

COVID-19 Vaccinations to Start at Some Florida Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más Locations

Some Winn-Dixie locations in Florida will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine starting next week.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, said vaccines will be administered starting Feb. 11, including at the company's Fresco y Más stores.

The company said they expected to receive about 8,100 free doses that will be administered through the federal retail pharmacy program.

Volunteer Army Helps Florida Elders Book Coveted COVID Shots

Jenn Greenberg is part of a 120-member volunteer force helping South Florida residents 65 and older clear the daunting hurdles of state-run registration systems that are poorly organized and rely heavily on a technology that is often like a foreign language to them.

When Florida expanded eligibility for the vaccine to the general elderly population in late December, anxious seniors camped out overnight at vaccination sites, phone lines rang unanswered and websites crashed.

Many seniors have also been thrown by having to register online instead of making an appointment by phone or in person.

Mission to Vaccinate Holocaust Survivors in South Florida Ramps Up

Nearly 1,000 Holocaust survivors are expected to receive their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in South Florida in the coming days.

First responders began administering the vaccine in the tri-county area on Thursday and were continuing in Broward County and Miami-Dade on Friday.

Florida's Department of Emergency Management and Department of Health made the special mission possible by identifying hundreds of survivors who live locally.

