Florida Vaccine Updates: Miami-Dade to Open County-Run Covid Sites to 40+

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

Two sites run by FEMA will be moving to new locations starting Thursday while the state could be welcoming more people to get their doses in a matter of days.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Miami-Dade Opening County-Run Covid Vaccination Sites to 40+ This Month

Miami-Dade is lowering its eligibility requirements for COVID-19 vaccines at all county-run sites to 40 and older later this month, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday.

The three county sites will begin giving vaccinations to anyone 40 and older beginning on March 29.

During a conference call Friday, Levine Cava said the county has administered around 575,000 vaccinations and vaccinated about 65% of people 65 and older.

FIU Medical Students Collaborate With South Florida Hospitals to Vaccinate Black Community

Medical students and doctors from the FIU College of Medicine are collaborating with Miami-Dade County and the South Miami Children's Clinic to vaccinate the Black community.

"There is growing evidence that some minority groups, especially the Black community, are being disproportionately affected by COVID-19," a press release said.

On Saturday, members of the med school will take part in a pop-up vaccination event in South Miami, helping with operations.

State to Receive 42,000 Doses of J&J Vaccine Next Week

The state of Florida is slated to receive 42,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine by next week.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement during a Friday news conference, following previous news that the vaccine would be out-of-stock "for the forseeable future."

DeSantis added that the new allotment is far less than what the state initially received, but the state hopes to receive more shipments in the coming weeks.

Two Miami-Dade FEMA Vaccination Sites Relocate Starting Thursday

From Thursday, March 18th to Tuesday, March 23rd these sites will now relocate to the following locations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Charles Hadley Park at 1350 NW 50th Street

South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center at 10950 SW 211th Street

Officials have not said if they will stay at these sites or move again next week.