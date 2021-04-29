Florida Vaccine Updates: Miami Heat Holding Distribution Event Thursday

One of South Florida's professional sports teams will be holding an event Thursday to distribute the vaccine while a major ride sharing service is offering a new way for dosages to be distributed.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Miami Heat Host Community Vaccination Event Wednesday

The team will hold the event at the AmericanAirlines Arena starting at 11 a.m. and will be open to all Florida residents ages 16 and older.

Walmart pharmacists will administer up to 400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and all those interested must have an appointment.

Uber, Walgreens Announce Partnership for Booking Vaccine Appointments

The ride sharing service announced Wednesday a partnership with the drug store giant, where users can find available appointments for the vaccine through the app and book a ride.

The partnership is available at locations across the country. Users will place a zip code and select from the available appointment times. Before the appointment, a push notification will remind users of their upcoming ride to their vaccination appointment.

Can Your Employer Require You to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine?

With vaccines widely available across South Florida, one question that remains is whether employers will require workers to get the shot.

Several cruise lines like Royal Caribbean Group and Norwegian Cruise Line decided to require passengers and crew to be vaccinated in order to set sail one day. The cruise industry is the only one that has widely adopted the mandate for employees to be vaccinated before embarking on a trip.

