Florida Vaccine Updates: Miami HEAT To Hold Vaccination Event For Residents 16+

As the vaccine distribution continues for all adults over the age of 18 in the state of Florida, several providers across South Florida will begin to stop providing doses in the coming days.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Miami HEAT To Hold Vaccination Event For Residents 16+

The Miami HEAT will host a COVID-19 vaccination event at the American Airlines Arena for Florida residents aged 16+ on Thursday, April 29th between 11a.m. and 4 p.m. The event will be facilitated by Walmart pharmacists, who will be prepared to administer up to 400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Those interested in participating MUST schedule an appointment by calling 1-833-886-0023 and selecting Option 4 – "All Other Locations" and specify the "The Miami HEAT Event" before 10pm on Wednesday, April 28th.

Florida residents under the age of 18 must be accompanied by their legal guardian. All participants must complete COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent forms.

A second event will take place on May 20th to administer the second dose.

State to Resume Johnson & Johnson Vaccine 'As Soon As Possible'

Following new guidance from federal health officials, the Florida Division of Emergency Management has announced the state plans to resume use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine "as soon as possible."

(1/2) J & J Update: The state is planning to resume the use of the one-dose J & J vaccine as soon as possible. The state is reviewing the guidance issued by @CDCgov & @US_FDA and is still determining what day the state will resume the use of the J & J vaccine. — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) April 24, 2021

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration lifted an 11-day pause on vaccinations using Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot Friday, after scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot.

More information regarding the J&J vaccine in Florida is expected this weekend.

Broward Health to Suspend Community Vaccinations Friday

The decision comes after the health provider distributed more than 100,000 doses of the vaccine, saying the move came due to recent low demand.

"It has been our great privilege to serve our community these past months, and we are grateful for the numerous ways in which local businesses, public officials and you, our neighbors, have supported our efforts throughout the pandemic," the provider said in a statement, adding those currently scheduled for vaccinations would remain.

Homestead Walk-Up Event Starts Continues Friday

The city, in coordination with the Florida Department of Emergency Management, will hold the event at the FOP Lodge at Harris Field, located at 675 North Homestead Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. running through Saturday.

400 vaccinations will be administered and no appointment is necessary. Florida residents ages 18 and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine and a second dose will be scheduled.

Click here for a list of vaccination locations in Miami-Dade and Broward

Uber to Offer Free Rides to Vaccination Sites in Miami-Dade

Uber is offering free rides to vaccination sites in Miami-Dade County.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Thursday the company donated 20,000 free rides.

Look for details at miamidade.gov/vaccine.