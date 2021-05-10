Florida Vaccine Updates: Miami Int'l Airport Opening Pfizer Vaccine Site on Monday

Several locations across one South Florida county will be opening vaccines sites starting Monday - including one location at one of the busiest travel sites in the entire country.

Miami International Airport To Offer Pfizer Vaccine On-Site Beginning Monday

Miami International Airport will soon be administering Pfizer vaccines on-site to airport employees, their family and friends, and travelers who live and work in Florida.

From May 10th to the 14th, anyone seeking to get vaccinated can go to MIA and receive either dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Shots will also be administered from June 1st to the 4th and June 7th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MIA will have two vaccination sites during those dates and times:

Concourse D, 4 th Floor Auditorium, upstairs from Door 1

Floor Auditorium, upstairs from Door 1 Drive-through location: 75 Bus Road, Miami, FL 33102 (MIA taxi overflow lot)

Miami-Dade County Opening Three Vaccine Locations This Week

The sites will be open on specific dates through a partnership with the Florida Department of Health:

Health District Center, 1350 NW 14th Street (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday)

Little Haiti Clinic, 300 NE 80th Terrace (Monday, Wednesday and Friday)

West Perrine Clinic, 18255 Homestead Avenue (Monday-Friday)

Pfizer vaccine doses will be distributed and everyone ages 16 and older are eligible.

