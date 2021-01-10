Florida Vaccine Updates: More Doses Coming to State, Over 15K More Confirmed Cases

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

While some residents braved long lines this weekend at the newest vaccine site in Miami-Dade County, those eligible for the vaccine may get more chances in the coming days across the Sunshine State.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Florida Expects to Receive 250K More Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in Next Week

Florida is expecting to receive an additional 250,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines within the next week, state officials said Saturday.

The state has already received more than 1.2 million doses to date, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is now averaging about 40,000 shots per day, and is prepared to increase that number when the state receives more supply from the federal government.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

Hard Rock Stadium Vaccination Site to Close Early Monday

The site in Miami Gardens will be closing early due to the College Football Playoff national title game between Alabama and Ohio State.

The @HardRockStadium testing & vaccination site will close at noon tomorrow to accommodate for the CFP National Championship game:



❌ COVID-19 testing not available

✅ Vaccine appointments from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.



The site will resume normal operational hours Tuesday, Jan. 12. pic.twitter.com/82tmoOqvC9 — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) January 10, 2021

Residents can now schedule an appointment to receive the coronavirus vaccine at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. A spokesperson from the Florida Division of Emergency Management said about 1,000 appointments will be available per day due to a limited supply of doses available from the federal government.

Nearly 500,000 Have Received 1st Covid Vaccine Shot in Florida

About 478,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine in mid-December, according to the latest vaccination report released by the state on Saturday. About 35,800 have received the second booster shot.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is now averaging more than 40,000 vaccinations per day and hopes to increase that number as additional supply of the vaccine arrives in the state.

Florida Adds 15,445 New COVID-19 Cases, Reports 139 More Deaths Saturday

After two days of record-setting increases in new COVID-19 cases, Florida had a little over 15,400 infections on Saturday.

The 15,445 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,464,697 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health. The state set its single-day case record on Thursday when 19,816 cases were reported, then nearly matched it with another 19,530 reported Friday.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 10.79% in Saturday's department of health report, the lowest it's been since New Year's Day.

Traffic Causing Delays for Those Getting Vaccine at Tropical Park in Miami-Dade

Officials are advising those driving in the area near the Southwest Miami-Dade park to prepare for delays as vaccinations are taking place for those who have registered for an appointment.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said all people ages 65 and older with an appointment who are in line will receive their vaccine.