Florida Vaccine Updates: New FEMA Site in Miami-Dade, White House Vows Enough Doses by May

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

One of the area's largest health providers will be lowering the age requirements and adding new people eligible to get their doses - while the Biden administration says all adults could be able to be vaccinated earlier than expected.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

New FEMA Vaccination Site Opening Wednesday at Miami-Dade College's North Campus

The new COVID-19 vaccination site will be opening as one of four new federally supported sites that will be operating in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last Friday.

The new site at the college's north campus at 11380 Northwest 27th Avenue is set to open Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is expected provide 2,000 doses each day. Similar sites will be opening in Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville.

Jackson Health CEO Announces New Eligibility for COVID Vaccine Doses

Beginning Wednesday, Jackson Health System will expand its criteria for coronavirus vaccinations to include people ages 50 and over who have a doctor's recommendation based on high-risk conditions.

Those conditions are no longer limited to the 13 laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CEO Charles Migoya said during a news conference Tuesday.

President Biden Vows Enough Vaccine for All US Adults by End of May

President Joe Biden said Tuesday the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccine for all adults by the end of May — two months earlier than anticipated — and he pushed states to get at least one shot into the arms of teachers by the end of March to hasten school reopenings.

Biden also announced that drugmaker Merck will help produce rival Johnson & Johnson’s newly approved one-shot vaccine, likening the partnership between the two drug companies to the spirit of national cooperation during World War II.