Florida Vaccine Updates: New Site Opening in Miami-Dade, Broward Mayor Wants Teachers Vaccinated

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

Those in one South Florida county will be getting a new option in the coming weeks for getting their dosages - while the mayor of another county is making it clear who thinks should be eligible in the next round.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

New COVID Vaccination Site to Open at Miami-Dade College

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A new COVID-19 vaccination site will be opening at Miami-Dade College next month, one of four new federally supported sites that will be operating in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday.

The new site at the college's north campus at 11380 Northwest 27th Avenue is set to open on March 3. Similar sites will be opening in Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville.

The sites are opening through a partnership between the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Department of Defense, the Florida Department of Health, Florida Division of Emergency Management and Florida National Guard. To preregister with the statewide system, individuals can either call the designated phone number for their county or visit myvaccine.fl.gov.

Miami's Jackson Health Expanding Vaccination to 55 and Older With Specific Conditions

Miami's Jackson Health System is expanding their COVID-19 vaccination program to people 55 and older with specific medical conditions, CEO Carlos Migoya announced Friday.

Migoya said the health system identified certain conditions that are associated with the most serious risks of COVID-19, and will begin offering vaccines to Florida residents who have the conditions.

Click here for a complete list of conditions that allow you to qualify. Starting next week, people age 55 and older can obtain an appointment through Jackson’s online portal by visiting jacksonhealth.org.

Broward County Mayor: Teachers Should be Prioritized in Next Vaccine Round

Florida has vaccinated 2.6 million people, and about half that number have received their second booster shots. Now, Gov. Ron DeSantis is getting advice on who should be next.

In Broward County, where about 162,000 seniors already have one or both shots, county mayor Steve Geller contributed his own advice on Friday. Geller sent a letter to DeSantis asking the governor to include people 55 and older, law enforcement, and teachers in the next round of patients.

DeSantis has mentioned lowering the age and adding law enforcement as part of his next steps, but did not mention teachers on Wednesday..

Women Dressed as ‘Grannies' to Get Vaccine, Florida Health Official Says

A Florida health officer says there's so much demand for the coronavirus vaccine that some people even disguised themselves as the elderly in order to get a shot.

Dr. Raul Pino said that two young women disguised as "grannies" on Wednesday get their second vaccination shots in Orange County.

The two women, who authorities said were 44 and 34, were issued trespass warnings, Orange County Sheriff's Office officials said. Pino said he did not know whether the pair came for their first shot, and how they got through screeners.