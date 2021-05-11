Florida Vaccine Updates: New Sites for Doses Open Across Miami-Dade This Week

Across South Florida, various locations will be opening their doors over the course of this week to allow residents to get the needed doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Miami-Dade County Opens New Vaccination Site at Dolphin Mall

The new site is located in the valet area near Cheesecake Factory at Dolphin Mall, 11401 NW 12 Street.

It is administering first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Appointments are not required but you are encouraged to pre-register online or by calling 305-614-2014 to save time on-site.

Publix Now Accepting Walk-Ins for COVID Vaccine

The supermarket giant is allowing anyone across the state of Florida who is eligible to get the vaccine by walking into their stories across the state with an appointment.

For more information and to make an appointment, click on this link.

Miami-Dade County Opening Three Vaccine Locations This Week

The sites will be open on specific dates through a partnership with the Florida Department of Health:

Health District Center, 1350 NW 14th Street (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday)

Little Haiti Clinic, 300 NE 80th Terrace (Monday, Wednesday and Friday)

West Perrine Clinic, 18255 Homestead Avenue (Monday-Friday)

Pfizer vaccine doses will be distributed and everyone ages 16 and older are eligible.

Click here for a list of vaccine locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties

FDA Permits Use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids Ages 12 to 15

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Pfizer and BioNTech's request to allow their COVID-19 vaccine to be given to kids ages 12 to 15 on an emergency use basis, allowing states to get middle school students vaccinated before the fall.

The U.S. agency granting use of the shot in adolescents will also accelerate the nation's efforts to drive down infections, public health officials and infectious disease experts say.