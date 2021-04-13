Florida Vaccine Updates: New Walk-Up Site Opening Tuesday in Homestead

As a supply of the coronavirus vaccine becomes available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to get vaccinated.

A new walk-up site will be opening Tuesday in one Miami-Dade city while a new question is being asked: can you drink alcohol after getting your dose of the vaccine?

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Homestead Opening Walk-Up Vaccination Site Tuesday

The city of Homestead is opening a walk-up vaccination site Tuesday for Florida residents 18 years of age and older.

The site is at the FOP Lodge, located at 675 North Homestead Blvd., and will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., or until all 400 vaccinations are administered. The vaccine being offered is the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

There is no appointment required.

Hard Rock Stadium Becomes No Appointment Vaccine Site

FEMA Master Public Information Officer Mike Jachles announced that starting on Monday, Hard Rock Stadium will begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to Florida residents without the need of an appointment.

He also announced that the stadium will be expanding its hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

While there's no appointment required, Jachles urged eligible Florida residents to use the vaccination portal to preregister for the vaccine before arriving for their shot to cut down wait times.

Daily Dose: Can You Drink Alcohol Right After You Get Your COVID-19 Shot?

You got your COVID-19 vaccine, congrats! To celebrate, you may prepare to pop the cork — but not so fast — can you even drink right after you’ve been inoculated?

