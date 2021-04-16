coronavirus pandemic

Florida Vaccine Updates: No Appointments Needed at DOH Sites in Broward

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it

As a supply of the coronavirus vaccine becomes available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to get vaccinated.

Those looking for a vaccine at Department of Health sites in Broward County will no longer need an appointment starting Friday thanks to a new decision by those in charge.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Broward Department of Health Vaccine Sites Not Requiring Appointments

All Broward County Department of Health COVID-19 vaccine sites are no longer requiring appointments, officials said Thursday.

The appointment requirement has been dropped until further notice, and anyone who already has an appointment can either keep it or go to any of the Broward sites at any time during operating hours, the department of health said.

The department of health is administering the Pfizer vaccine at a number of locations throughout the county, at drive-through and walk-up sites.

Florida Education Commissioner Wants to Make Masks Voluntary in Schools

Florida's education commissioner wants the state's public schools to eliminate mask mandates and instead make face coverings voluntary for the next school year.

Commissioner Richard Corcoran sent a letter Wednesday to Florida's school superintendents asking them to revise their mask policies for the 2021-2022 year, saying they don't impact the spread of COVID-19.

