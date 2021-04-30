Florida Vaccine Updates: No Appointments Needed at Miami-Dade County Run Sites

One county in South Florida will be changing policy when it comes to who can get vaccines and make it easier for everyone to get a vaccine just by going to one of three locations.
Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.
More Vaccine News
Miami-Dade Officially Eliminated Appointment Requirements at County Sites
Starting Thursday, the county will not require appointments at its three drive-thru sites - Tropical Park, Zoo Miami and the Homestead Sports Complex - and will accept walk-ups.
"I'm proud that Miami-Dade County was one of the first communities in the country to develop an online pre-registration system to help fairly allocate vaccine appointments when supply was extremely limited," Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement. "Now, more than 1.2 million residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and we are making it as easy as possible to get a vaccine while expanding our outreach and education efforts to make sure no communities are left behind."
Uber, Walgreens Announce Partnership for Booking Vaccine Appointments
The ride sharing service announced Wednesday a partnership with the drug store giant, where users can find available appointments for the vaccine through the app and book a ride.
The partnership is available at locations across the country. Users will place a zip code and select from the available appointment times. Before the appointment, a push notification will remind users of their upcoming ride to their vaccination appointment.
Florida House Passes Bill Banning Businesses From Requiring COVID ‘Vaccine Passports'
The Florida House approved a bill late Wednesday night that would bar businesses in the state from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination, a position promoted prominently by conservatives that included Gov. Ron DeSantis.
House members, by a 76-40 vote, approved the measure that was tucked into a bill intended to update the state’s powers during a future health emergency, the Miami Herald reports. It now will be sent to the Florida Senate for approval, with the legislative session set to end Friday.