Florida Vaccine Updates: NSU Site Transitioning to New Operator, Broward Bringing Doses to HS Campuses

One large vaccine site on the campus of a major Broward County university will be changing who operates the location in the coming days.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Broward County Administering Second Doses of Pfizer Vaccines at Schools Starting Tuesday

The partnership between the Florida Department of Health-Broward County and the Broward County Public Schools is providing the second round of free, voluntary Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to students, staff and their families ages 12 and up at all public high schools and participating charter high schools in the county.

Students younger than18 years of age can be vaccinated without a parent or guardian present if they bring a consent form signed by a parent or guardian with them to the event. The event runs from May 25th to June 1st. For a list of locations, click on this link.

NSU COVID-19 Vaccination Site To Transition to Department of Health

Nova Southeastern University's vaccination center will conclude its appointments on Wednesday and is transitioning to one that will be operated by the Department of Health (DOH) beginning Tuesday.

This free vaccination site will be open to all residents 12 years of age and older, no appointment necessary. The site will be offering the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Anyone who received their first dose of Pfizer at the NSU vaccination center can obtain their second dose at the new DOH site located at 7901 SW 36th Street, Suite 206.

It will be open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday noon – 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and will be closed Thursday and Friday.