Florida Vaccine Updates: One Day Mobile Vaccine Site Takes Over Local Park

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

Residents got a chance this weekend to do something no one in Miami-Dade or Broward had done at this point: get their COVID vaccine shots without having to have an appointment.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Mobile Vaccination Site Opens for One Day in Miami Gardens With No Appointment Needed

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Hundreds of residents got the chance to get doses of the COVID vaccine Saturday at a mobile distribution inside of a Miami Gardens park.

The mobile site, located at Carol City Park, opened at 8 a.m. and was set up to give 250 shots of the vaccine to those eligible and seeking them.

Cars lined up hours before the event begin, with some staying in their vehicles while waiting for their shot with no appointment needed. Those behind the idea for the distribution say it came after hearing initial complaints.

Florida Adds 7,280 New Cases, Reports Over 120 More Virus Deaths Saturday

Florida reported more than 7,200 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by more than 120.

The 7,280 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,863,707 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.74% in Saturday's department of health coronavirus report, the lowest it's been in over two weeks and the 12th day in a row it has been at or below 7%.

What's Safe After COVID-19 Vaccination? Don't Shed Masks Yet

You’re fully vaccinated against the coronavirus — now what? Don’t expect to shed your mask and get back to normal activities right away.

That’s going to be a disappointment, if not a shock, to many people.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hasn’t yet changed its guidelines: At least for now, people should follow the same rules as everybody else about wearing a mask, keeping a 6-foot distance and avoiding crowds — even after they’ve gotten their second vaccine dose.