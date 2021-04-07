Florida Vaccine Updates: One Day Site in Hialeah Gardens, CDC Gives Millions for State Programs

As a supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

A one day event will be taking place in a Miami-Dade city on Wednesday while the state of Florida will be getting plenty of money to help pay for vaccine programs.

One Day Vaccination Event This Wednesday in Hialeah Gardens

The city and Miami-Dade County will hold the event at the Westland Gardens Park Banquet Facility located at 13501 Northwest 107th Avenue. The event runs begins at 8:30 a.m. while supplies last.

A Florida ID or Florida driver’s license must be provided. Vaccinations will only be administered to individuals 18 years of age or older. A screening and consent form must be completed by all participants. For questions or concerns please contact 305-470-5660.

CDC Awards Florida $194 Million to Expand COVID-19 Vaccine Programs

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded more than $194 million to Florida to expand the state's COVID-19 vaccine programs.

The funding is to help increase vaccine uptake and to give "greater equity and access to vaccine by those disproportionately affected by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19," the CDC said in a statement Tuesday.

The CDC said 75% of the total funding must focus on specific programs and initiatives intended to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake among racial and ethnic minority communities, and 60% must go to support local health departments, community-based organizations, and community health centers.

Pandemic Side Effect: Colds and Flu Have Almost Disappeared

Who do you know who has had a cold in the past 12 months?

Anecdotally, many of us have noticed a big drop in the number of people coming down with colds or the flu, and it turns out, it’s not just observational, it’s real.

Last year, the flu killed 188 children nationwide. This flu season, only one child has died from flu in the United States, and pediatricians are seeing this pandemic side effect in their offices. For more on why this is taking place, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Ari Odzer.