Florida Vaccine Updates: Pfizer First Doses Returning to MDC Site on Tuesday

An event in one Miami-Dade County city will allow residents to get their needed doses while Broward County takes one step forward in a return to normalcy for their residents.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

FEMA Site at Miami Dade College to Resume First Doses of Pfizer on Tuesday

The move came after the pause on Johnson & Johnson one dose vaccines last week amid concerns over rare complications in some who had received it.

The site opens at 7 a.m. and anyone ages 18 and older are eligible to get the vaccine while those ages 16 and 17 can get it with a guardian's consent. The site was scheduled to close in May, but officials have not said if that would be extended.

North Miami Offering Select Number of Vaccines at Tuesday Event

The city will distribute 150 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday at the Griffing Community Center, located at 12220 Griffling Blvd.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and is scheduled to end at 5 p.m. if all doses are not distributed before that time. No appointment is needed and everyone over the age of 18 is eligible.

