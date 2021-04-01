Florida Vaccine Updates: Pop-Up Sites Offering Johnson & Johnson Doses Thursday

As a supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

Several locations across Miami-Dade and Broward counties will be vaccinating hundreds of residents Thursday with the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine while the state's Governor announced he will be getting his dose in the coming days.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Pop-up Vaccination Sites Opening Thursday in Miami-Dade, Broward

400 Johnson & Johnson doses will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., or until supplies last, at four pop-up sites in South Florida Thursday:

Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway

Bridge to Hope, 17700 Southwest 280th Street, Homestead

Amelia Earhart Park, 401 East 65th Street, Hialeah

Global Church, 17701 Northwest 57th Avenue, Miami Gardens

For a complete list of vaccination locations, click on this link.

Florida to Get Nearly 820K More Doses Next Week

In time for the opening of eligibility for all adults ages 18 and older Monday, the state will receive its largest number of doses since vaccinations began.

Florida will receive 817,250 total doses, including over 313,000 of the Johnson & Johnson one-time doses according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Doses will be distributed between Monday and Wednesday.

Broward Testing and Vaccination Sites to Close Sunday for Easter Holiday

The county will reopen the sites at 8 a.m. Monday after closing for one day. Broward will also turn several testing sites into vaccination sites starting Monday.

For a complete list of locations and their hours, click on this link.

Governor DeSantis to Get COVID-19 Vaccine This Week

Now that Florida is making coronavirus shots available to people age 40 and up, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday he's going to get his vaccine this week.

DeSantis, 42, will join about 6 million people in Florida who have already received at least the first dose of a vaccine. The state has a population of 21.5 million people. He didn't give details about when or where he'll get his shot.

“I'm not sure we're going to do it on camera, we'll see. If you guys want a gun show, maybe we can do it, but probably better off not,” DeSantis said at a news conference. “We will let you know when I get the jab.”