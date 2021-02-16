Florida Vaccine Updates: Publix Appointments Filled in Minutes, State's Emergency Chief Stepping Down

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

One of the state's ways of getting vaccine doses out fills up in just a matter of minutes - while one of the people with the job of getting the vaccine out is leaving his post in the coming months.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Weekly Publix COVID Vaccine Appointments Quickly Book Up, More Coming Wednesday

There was another wave of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at Publix pharmacies in Florida Monday that were quickly snatched up.

Publix opened their online appointments for the week ahead at 7 a.m. Monday and less than an hour later they were booked up at every county including Palm Beach and Monroe.

Eligible seniors 65 and older will be able to check back on Wednesday at 7 a.m. to book an appointment for the following week.

Head of Florida's Division of Emergency Management Stepping Down

One of Florida's top lieutenants in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak resigned Monday, citing the grueling nature of the role — exacerbated by the demands of orchestrating the state's response to the pandemic — for his decision to leave the key post.

Jared Moskowitz, who led Florida's Division of Emergency Management for the past two years, said he tired of being away from his wife and two children, all of whom remain in Broward County while he spends much of his time more than 400 miles away in the state's capital city of Tallahassee.

At a Monday news conference at the Capitol, Gov. Ron DeSantis thanked Moskowitz for his service. Moskowitz, 40, said he plans to stay in his job until April 30, and the governor has signaled that Kevin Guthrie, the deputy director for the agency, will take on the role.

Remote Students Are More Stressed Than Their Peers in the Classroom, Study Shows

There’s no question that the pandemic has been hard on children, whether or not their schools have reopened. A flood of research in recent months has found alarming spikes in depression and anxiety among children and their parents. Multiple studies have found that students — especially those with disabilities and from low-income families — are learning less than they should.

But a new study from NBC News and Challenge Success, a nonprofit affiliated with the Stanford Graduate School of Education, is one of the first to shed light on the differences between students whose classes have been exclusively online and those who’ve been able to attend in person at least one day per week.

The survey last fall of more than 10,000 students in 12 U.S. high schools, found that students who’d spent time in the classroom reported lower rates of stress and worry than their online peers.

