Florida Vaccine Updates: Publix Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations Today

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

One of South Florida's largest hospitals will be opening their doors to patients seeking the vaccine that are a lot younger than the state requirement - as long as they meet certain requirements.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Publix to Begin COVID-19 Vaccinations Today

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Publix will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine at its 136 pharmacies in Miami-Dade and Broward counties on Monday, March 1.

People ages 65 and older must make an appointment through the online reservation system.

Appointments are now available at all 730 Publix pharmacies in Florida.

The grocery chain initially opened appointments up on Friday, which have filled up. Today, new appointments can be scheduled starting at 7 a.m.

The online reservation system will typically open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Appointments may not be available in every county during every scheduling opportunity.

For a full list of Publix vaccination locations: click here.

Slots Remain Open at CVS Locations in South Florida

Days after it was announced that locations in South Florida - in both Miami-Dade and Broward - would be offering the vaccine, slots remain open at CVS locations in the area.

To register for an appointment, click on this link to see locations with openings.

Broward Health to Offer Vaccines to High-Risk People Ages 18+

Broward Health announced Friday that it has opened up COVID-19 vaccine appointments for at-risk individuals ages 18 and over.

As of Friday afternoon, all appointments have been filled up, according to a Broward Health spokesperson. It's unclear when exactly the health care system will open up another batch of appointments, but it will most likely be next week.

Patients 18 and over who meet one of the high-risk groups are eligible to get the vaccine by appointment only.

FDA Panel Unanimously Recommends Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

A key Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Friday backed Johnson & Johnson's single-shot coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.

The recommendation is a critical step paving the way to distribute a third preventative treatment in the U.S. next week.

The nonbinding decision, which was adopted 22-0, by the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, comes as the Biden administration works to ramp up the supply of vaccine doses and get Americans vaccinated as quickly as possible.