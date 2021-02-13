Florida Vaccine Updates: Publix Expanding Appointments, Miami Mayor Talks Efforts at White House

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

The state's leading supermarket will be expanding their sign-up process at locations for those seeking the vaccine - while the leader of Miami was in the nation's capital in an effort to improve the number of doses coming to South Florida.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Publix to Expand Sign-Ups for Vaccine Doses Monday

The supermarket will now have sign-ups for the vaccine on Mondays as well as Wednesday and Fridays starting February 15th. Residents can go to Publix.com/covid-vaccine for more information and to sign up.

The state has expanded their partnership with Publix to nearly 600 stores in 41 counties across the state - including Palm Beach County and two locations in Monroe - but have not announced doses at stores in Miami-Dade or Broward.

Miami Mayor Speaks On Vaccination Efforts at White House Event

At an event at the White House Friday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez spoke about the city's response to the coronavirus and his relationship to the Biden administration alongside Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

Suarez added that he has spoken about a variety of issues with the Biden administration, including vaccination and climate change.

Suarez said he had always been a firm supporter of mask-wearing in public, and noted that though it's been difficult to consistently mandate the rule, there's been a "broad acceptance" of mask-wearing in public.

Local Pharmacies Begin Administering COVID-19 Vaccine Friday

Vaccines started to be administered at pharmacies across Florida.

Two Winn-Dixie stores in the Florida Keys and a Fresco y Más pharmacy in Miami are two locations who offered the COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information about vaccines being offered at Walmart, Sam's Club and Winn Dixie pharmacies, click here.

First Responders Have Mixed Feelings about COVID-19 Vaccine, UM Study Finds

A study conducted at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine has found that first responders have mixed feelings about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Of the nearly 3,200 firefighters and emergency medical service workers that were sampled in the study, 24.2% said they felt unsure about the vaccine, while 27.6% reported "low acceptability."

48.2% of sample respondents expressed "high acceptability" of the vaccine.

