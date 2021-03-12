Florida Vaccine Updates: Publix Expands Eligibility Starting Friday, State Hopes for April Availability

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

The state's supermarket giant will be opening their vaccine appointments to a new group starting Friday, while both President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced new dates to have all residents eligible.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Publix Pharmacies to Expand Vaccine Eligibility to People Ages 60 and Older Starting Friday

Individuals ages 60 years and older will now be eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine at Publix pharmacies, a spokesperson announced Thursday.

Starting on Friday, Publix's online reservation system will allow people ages 60 and older to register, though K-12 teachers and other child care personnel will be prioritized.

Vaccinations at Publix are by appointment only. The online reservation system can be accessed at publix.com/covidvaccine starting at 7 a.m.

Hialeah Opens New Vaccine Site on Friday

At least 300 residents in the city will be able to get vaccines that will be administered starting Friday.

The site will open at the Milander Center for Arts and Entertainment, located at 4800 Palm Avenue, starting at 8 a.m. The shots will be given on a first come, first serve basis and only first time shots will be given.

Florida Could Open Up COVID-19 Vaccines to All in April: DeSantis

Florida could make COVID-19 vaccines available to most people in the state in April, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday.

At a news conference Thursday morning in Lake City, DeSantis said that after the state makes people 60 and older eligible for the COVID vaccine on Monday, it will soon lower the age to 55 and then probably open it up to the rest of the population.

The governor said that the process of vaccinating those between 60 and 64 may go quicker than expected because of the increase in the weekly supply the state is receiving. He said that each 5-year age group adds nearly 2 million people in population eligible for the vaccine.

Biden Directs States to Make All Adults Eligible for Vaccine by May 1

President Joe Biden announced Thursday evening that he will direct states to make all adults eligible for the COVID vaccines by May 1.

The primetime event came hours after Biden signed into law the $1.9 trillion relief bill, which he had aggressively pushed Congress to pass during his first 50 days in office.

Biden's remarks come as the United States administered a record number of vaccines over the weekend. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention administered 2.9 million vaccines on Saturday, a record, and 2.4 million on Sunday, according to the agency's latest tally. The numbers are subject to revisions as more data becomes available to public health officials.