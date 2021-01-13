Florida Vaccine Updates: Publix Expands Program to Panhandle, Gov. Says Visitors Not Getting Shots

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

New locations are opening up at larger venues across Miami-Dade and Broward counties while the state's largest grocery store is expanding its program to get the vaccine to those in need across Florida's panhandle.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Broward Health Opens Vaccine Site at Inter Miami Stadium in Fort Lauderdale

A new COVID-19 vaccination site has opened at Inter Miami's stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Broward Health was partnering with the team and the City of Fort Lauderdale to begin vaccinations at Inter Miami CF Stadium at Lockhart Park on Tuesday.

The site will be open Monday through Friday and expects to vaccinate up to 500 pre-registered patients a day. Officials said they hope to increase that to 1,000 per day in the future.

Florida Expanding Publix COVID Vaccinations to More Pharmacies in Panhandle

Florida is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination partnership with Publix into more pharmacies in the Panhandle.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that 18 more Publix pharmacies in Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Escambia counties will begin taking vaccination reservations on Wednesday and will be putting shots in arms on Thursday.

DeSantis announced the partnership with Publix last week, with vaccinations beginning last Thursday at 22 pharmacies in Marion, Hernando and Citrus counties.

Florida Surpasses 1.5 Million COVID-19 Cases, Adds 14,896 New Infections Tuesday

Florida added nearly 14,900 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the state's total infections past 1.5 million.

The 14,896 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,503,482 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 10.62% in Tuesday's department of health report, and has stayed around that range for the past four days.

‘We're Not Doing Any Tourists' at Vaccine Sites: Florida Gov. DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is continuing to prioritize seniors for the COVID-19 vaccine but said the state isn't making them available to tourists.

DeSantis held a news conference at The Villages Tuesday morning to give an update on the state's vaccination progress.

"We have people all over the country, because we put seniors first and because people actually see shots going in arms, you have literally people all over the world and all over the country calling here to see," DeSantis said. "We're not doing that, we're not doing it for tourists, we're not doing it for interlopers."

An NBC 6 Investigation last week found the website for the Florida Department of Health does not list a residency requirement for the vaccine.