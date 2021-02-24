Florida Vaccine Updates: Publix Resuming Appointment Schedule, Possible Eligibility for Teachers, Police

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

One of the biggest locations across most of the state will be reopening their online portal for signing up while several groups of essential workers could be next in line to get the vaccine.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Publix Reopening Vaccine Reservations Wednesday After Weather Disruptions

Publix will be reopening its COVID-19 vaccine online appointment reservation system for Florida Wednesday after bad weather led to delays in doses arriving to the state.

Reservations for appointments at 273 stores in 20 Florida counties will open up at 7 a.m. Wednesday, the company said in a statement. In accordance with the state’s guidelines, vaccinations are currently being provided to individuals ages 65 and older.

Navarro Pharmacies, Select CVS Locations in Miami-Dade to Offer Vaccines to Seniors

Seniors in South Florida will be getting new options for getting the COVID-19 vaccine at certain pharmacies starting Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference Tuesday in Hialeah.

DeSantis announced all 31 Navarro Discount Pharmacies in Miami-Dade County as well as all 35 CVS y Mas Pharmacies would begin to schedule appointments.

Additionally, four CVS locations in South Florida - one in Miami-Dade, two in Broward and one in Palm Beach - would also begin to schedule appointments Wednesday. DeSantis announced 15 locations across the state would schedule appointments, aiming to help underserved areas of the state.

Some Florida Teachers, Law Enforcement Could Soon Be Eligible for Vaccines

Certain Florida teachers and law enforcement members could soon be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines, DeSantis said Tuesday.

DeSantis said the state could soon offer vaccine shots to classroom teachers, law enforcement officers and firefighters 50 and older.

DeSantis said the opening next week of four new federally supported vaccination sites, including one at Miami-Dade College, could make it possible.

Florida Vaccines Flow to Seniors — Who Happen to Trend Republican

As he travels the state distributing coronavirus vaccine and repeating his mantra -- Seniors first -- Gov. Ron DeSantis has received praise from grateful seniors, but also criticism from others who say he is using the vaccine to reward conservative, affluent retirement communities.

A review by the NBC 6 Investigators of vaccination rates and counties' concentrations of people 65 and older finds no evidence of political bias in how the shots are flowing.

Instead, there is evidence shots are going in greater rates to older counties -- following the strategy DeSantis laid out based on public health guidance -- and polling shows older voters in Florida happen to trend conservative and vote Republican.