Florida Vaccine Updates: Registration Begins at Hard Rock, State Breaks Another Virus Record

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

Across Broward and Miami-Dade counties, vaccines have been distributed in recent days with concern from some about how residents in the area will be able to receive their doses with such a high demand.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Covid Vaccine Registration Set to Begin at Hard Rock Stadium

Residents will be able to register for vaccination appointments at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens starting Friday morning at 8 a.m.

A spokesperson from the Florida Division of Emergency Management said about 1,000 appointments will be available per day due to a limited supply of doses available from the federal government.

To try to schedule an appointment, call 1-888-499-0840. Only frontline healthcare workers and residents ages 65 and over currently qualify, and walk-ins will not be accepted.

Florida Shatters Single-Day Record for COVID-19 Cases With Nearly 20,000 Reported Thursday

Florida once again shattered its single-day record for COVID-19 cases, reporting nearly 20,000 infections Thursday.

The 19,816 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,429,722 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health. It's the second day in a row the state has broken the single-day case record, after 17,783 infections were reported on Wednesday.

Part of the reason for the large number of cases is related to a high number of test results, with more than 193,000 reported Thursday.

Baptist Health to Offer 12,000 Appointments Slots for Vaccine

Baptist Health South Florida announced it will be launching an online platform Friday for eligible members of the community to schedule an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Minutes After Launch, Registration Is Closed for Miami-Dade's Online Vaccine Tool

After about 20 minutes of going live, Miami-Dade’s website, which offered a limited supply of vaccine appointments to those 65 and older, appeared to have already filled up slots.

Miami-Dade Sets up Vaccine Site at Tropical Park

Miami-Dade County has set up a COVID-19 vaccine site at Tropical Park, Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava said. The park is also serving as a COVID-19 testing site.

The drive-thru vaccination site is expected to open Jan. 8th.

"We have limited supply that we're opening up for tomorrow and as more supply becomes available, we'll be posting it on our website," Levine-Cava said. "We are working hard to make sure that people can get the information they need and get the appointments. It is a challenge because there is pent up demand. We have more people who want the vaccine than we have supply of the vaccine."

Miami-Dade Launching Website Tool for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments

Miami-Dade County on Thursday is launching a new online tool for making appointments to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The county said they were releasing a limited number of appointments to seniors 65 and older at miamidade.gov/vaccine at 2 p.m.

Officials said the county is working to make vaccines available to the county as quickly as possible, but stressed that demand is much greater than supply.

Broward School Board Appeals to Legislators for Teachers to Be in Next Wave for Vaccine

The Broward County School Board has legislative priorities, and to communicate its wishlist, the board members invited Broward legislators to a meeting Wednesday to hear their concerns.

It was a chance for board members and school district officials to discuss a variety of issues with the county’s state representatives and state senators, including a call for school staffers to be next in line, after the elderly and frontline health care workers, to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

John Knox Village to Give Residents, Staff 2nd Dose of Pfizer Vaccine

The Pompano Beach assisted living facility will give 90 residents and 80 members of their staff a second dose on Wednesday, completing the inoculation required. An additional 50 staff members will receive their first dose of the vaccine as well.

‘All Hands on Deck': Miami-Dade Works to Administer Covid Vaccinations to Seniors

Leaders in Miami-Dade County said they're working to quickly but safely administer COVID-19 vaccines to anyone over 65 who wants one.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniela Levine Cava held a news conference Tuesday to discuss the county's vaccination plan, and was joined by the mayors of the City of Miami and Miami Beach as well as local hospital executives.

Levine Cava said over 30,000 people have been vaccinated in Miami-Dade including healthcare workers and seniors 65 and older. There are more than 465,000 residents in the county who are 65 or older.

‘It's Baloney': Broward Residents Express Frustrations Over Vaccine Rollout

Frustration was being expressed by some Broward residents who thought they had made it through the Department of Health website and scheduled their appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine shot, but showed up to find out they wouldn’t be injected.

"It's baloney," Georgette Bannan said.

On Tuesday afternoon Bannan said that no one from the department had followed up with her after her emotional Monday afternoon when she and her mother thought they were all set to receive the shots, only to be told they didn’t have appointments.

Broward Mayor Steve Geller said residents are reaching out to him pleading for help. Some are asking for special treatment, which he emphasized doesn’t exist.

Publix to Provide COVID-19 Vaccines at Select Stores in Florida

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available at select Publix pharmacies in Citrus, Hernando and Marion counties starting this week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday.

There is no word on whether the vaccine will be available in the near future at Publix pharmacies in other parts of Florida. The supermarket chain did say it was working with the six other states in its operating area to distribute vaccines.

In a collaboration between Publix Super Markets Inc. and the Florida Department of Health, the supermarket chain will be able to distribute approximately 15,000 Moderna vaccines to customers ages 65 and older.

During a Wednesday event in Pensacola, DeSantis said he would see how the vaccinations went before deciding whether to expand them to stores across Florida.