Florida Vaccine Updates: Residents Getting Vaccine Choice at MDC Distribution Site

After nearly two weeks of concern over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over rare complications for some, it has made its return to a popular South Florida site with now even more choices.
Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.
Johnson & Johnson Shots Return to FEMA Vaccination Site at Miami Dade College
Federally-supported vaccination sites in the state of Florida resumed administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting Sunday.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management said sites will open at 7 a.m. and will have the capacity to administer 3,000 doses of the vaccine every day. People will be able to choose between the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the North Campus site.
The announcement comes after officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration lifted an 11-day pause on Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot Friday.
Uber to Offer Free Rides to Vaccination Sites in Miami-Dade
Uber is offering free rides to vaccination sites in Miami-Dade County.
Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Thursday the company donated 20,000 free rides.
Look for details at miamidade.gov/vaccine.