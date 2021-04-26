coronavirus vaccine

Florida Vaccine Updates: Residents Getting Vaccine Choice at MDC Distribution Site

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

After nearly two weeks of concern over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over rare complications for some, it has made its return to a popular South Florida site with now even more choices.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

More Vaccine News

India 13 hours ago

US to Send COVID Vaccine Components, Supplies to India

Miami-Dade County 18 hours ago

Miami-Dade Transit Eases Capacity Restrictions on Vehicles

Johnson & Johnson Shots Return to FEMA Vaccination Site at Miami Dade College

Federally-supported vaccination sites in the state of Florida resumed administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting Sunday.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said sites will open at 7 a.m. and will have the capacity to administer 3,000 doses of the vaccine every day. People will be able to choose between the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the North Campus site.

The announcement comes after officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration lifted an 11-day pause on Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot Friday.

Uber to Offer Free Rides to Vaccination Sites in Miami-Dade

Uber is offering free rides to vaccination sites in Miami-Dade County.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Thursday the company donated 20,000 free rides.

 Look for details at miamidade.gov/vaccine.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus vaccineFloridaMiami-DadeBrowardvaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us