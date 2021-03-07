Florida Vaccine Updates: Residents Line Up at Local Vaccination Sites

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

One of the area's largest health providers will be lowering the age requirements and adding new people eligible to get their doses - while the Biden administration says all adults could be able to be vaccinated earlier than expected.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

South Floridians Line Up at COVID Vaccine Sites

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

NBC 6's Kim Wynne has the latest on the vaccination efforts in the U.S. and across South Florida including what one local congresswoman had to say about the latest addition to the vaccination sites that opened this week.

Study Finds Mask Mandates, Dining Out Influence Virus Spread

A new national study adds strong evidence that mask mandates can slow the spread of the coronavirus, and that allowing dining at restaurants can increase cases and deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the study Friday.

“All of this is very consistent,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House briefing on Friday. “You have decreases in cases and deaths when you wear masks, and you have increases in cases and deaths when you have in-person restaurant dining.”