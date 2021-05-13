Florida Vaccine Updates: Select CVS Locations Offering Doses to Teens Starting Thursday

Across South Florida, select locations of one major pharmacy will be allowing a select new group to get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine starting as early as Thursday.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Select CVS Pharmacy Locations Offer COVID-19 Shots for Kids Ages 12 to 15

Starting Thursday, May 13th, participating CVS Pharmacy locations will begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to this newly eligible population.

Parental or legal guardian consent is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult. Because the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents in this age group, patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at cvs.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app to ensure availability. Walk-ins are also accepted.

To find out which locations are offering appointments, click here.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Offer Free COVID-19 Vaccines Thursday

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is offering free COVID-19 vaccines to students, employees, and their families including those in charter schools.

On Thursday May 13 and the following Thursday May 20th, from noon to 8 p.m. the Pfizer vaccine will be administered at three convenient school locations by appointment only.

North Miami Senior High School, 1247 NE 167th Street

Miami Jackson Senior High School, 1751 NW 36th Street

Miami Sunset Senior High School, 13125 SW 72nd Street

All individuals under the age of 18 receiving a vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and complete the COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent form.

To download a copy of the form, click here. To make an appointment, click here.

Walk-in vaccinations will be available on May 15th and May 22nd from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at North Miami, Miami Jackson, Miami Sunset, Homestead, Hialeah Gardens senior high schools and Robert Morgan Educational Center.

For more information, click here.

Miami-Dade County Open Three Vaccine Locations This Week

The sites will be open on specific dates through a partnership with the Florida Department of Health:

Health District Center, 1350 NW 14th Street (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday)

Little Haiti Clinic, 300 NE 80th Terrace (Monday, Wednesday and Friday)

West Perrine Clinic, 18255 Homestead Avenue (Monday-Friday)

Pfizer vaccine doses will be distributed and everyone ages 16 and older are eligible.

Click here for a list of vaccine locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties